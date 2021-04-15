Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One out of seven Nigerians use illicit drugs ― Marwa
Nigerian Tribune  - One out of seven Nigerians use illicit drugs ― Marwa

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ministry, NDLEA collaborate to launch campaigns on illicit drugs trafficking Peoples Daily:
Ministry, NDLEA collaborate to launch campaigns on illicit drugs trafficking
Minister Commends Marwa For Renewed Fight Against Illicit Drugs Independent:
Minister Commends Marwa For Renewed Fight Against Illicit Drugs
Minister commends Marwa for renewed fight against illicit drugs Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Minister commends Marwa for renewed fight against illicit drugs Newsdiaryonline
Minister commends Marwa for renewed fight against illicit drugs News Verge:
Minister commends Marwa for renewed fight against illicit drugs
Information ministry, NDLEA to launch campaign against drug trafficking, illicit drugs Daily Nigerian:
Information ministry, NDLEA to launch campaign against drug trafficking, illicit drugs
Minister commends Marwa for renewed fight against illicit drugs – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
Minister commends Marwa for renewed fight against illicit drugs – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 2023: I'm Not Responsible For Bags Of Rice Being Distributed In The North, But... - Tinubu - Naija News, 15 hours ago
8 Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info