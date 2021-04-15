How UNICEF saved me from early marriage, 13-year-old girl narrates Vanguard News - A 13-year-old primary six pupil in Niger, Basira Umaru, on Thursday, narrated how she was saved from early marriage with the support of UNICEF. The girl shared her story in Minna at a two-day consolidation meeting with mentors and pupils from nine ...



