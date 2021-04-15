Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Internet Access, Broadband Connectivity Compulsory for Growth- Osinbajo
The News  -     *VP takes pride in Ogun State digital infrastructure efforts The recognition that internet access and broadband penetration will become existential in the nearest future and will determine…

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Broadband crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo Vanguard News:
Broadband crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo
Access to broadband compulsory – Osinbajo The Herald:
Access to broadband compulsory – Osinbajo
Broadband Crucial For Nigeria’s Economic Growth– Osinbajo Independent:
Broadband Crucial For Nigeria’s Economic Growth– Osinbajo
Broadband crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo News Diary Online:
Broadband crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo
Broadband penetration, crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo Daily Nigerian:
Broadband penetration, crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo
Broadband crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo News Breakers:
Broadband crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth – Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 Eko Star Film & TV award snub: 'Stop being bitter, be better'- Media personality, Shade Ladipo tells Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 16 hours ago
3 Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable, 17 hours ago
4 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
9 AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info