Food Security: FG distributes agricultural inputs to 7,500 women smallholder farmers
Prompt News  - The Federal Government on Thursday, rolled out the distribution of agricultural inputs to about 7,500 smallholder women farmers from the North Central States and the Federal Capital Territory. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji ...

16 hours ago
