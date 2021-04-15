Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC releases schedule of activities for Anambra Governorship election
TVC News  - The All Progressive Congress (APC) has released a time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2021 Governorship Primary Election in Anambra State. This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the APC Director, Prof. Al- ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC announces date for Anambra governorship primary Daily Post:
APC announces date for Anambra governorship primary
Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26 The Sun:
Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26
APC announces date for Anambra governorship primary Premium Times:
APC announces date for Anambra governorship primary
Anambra governorship poll: APC releases schedule of activities The Eagle Online:
Anambra governorship poll: APC releases schedule of activities
Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26 The News Guru:
Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26
Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26 The News:
Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26
APC announces date for Anambra governorship primary » NEWS Within Nigeria:
APC announces date for Anambra governorship primary » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Reps to engage governors on autonomy for judiciary - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Senate passes bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
7 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
10 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info