Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Death toll from Kano 'expired' drinks reaches 10, over 400 hospitalised
Ripples Nigeria  - At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and more than 400 others currently hospitalised after drinking expired drinks in Kano State last week.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Over 400 hospitalised from Kano ‘expired’ drinks Daily Times:
Over 400 hospitalised from Kano ‘expired’ drinks
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10 The Guardian:
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10
Kano: Death toll from poisoned juice drink rises to 10 The Sun:
Kano: Death toll from poisoned juice drink rises to 10
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10 Hope for Nigeria:
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10 The Street Journal:
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10 News Breakers:
Death toll on poisoned drink in Kano rise to 10


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 APC releases schedule of activities for Anambra Governorship election - TVC News, 17 hours ago
5 Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 10 Dead, 400 Hospitalised After Drinking Juice In Kano - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Rochas Okorocha Regains Freedom After 2 Days In EFCC Custody - Biz Watch Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info