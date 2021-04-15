Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC arrests Utomi, 26 other suspects for internet fraud in Lagos
PM News  - Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters, including Precious Utomi.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

EFCC:
EFCC Arrests Five Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt
27 Suspected The Trent:
27 Suspected 'Yahoo Boys' Arrested In Lagos
EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos NPO Reports:
EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos
EFCC Arrests Utomi, 26 Others In Lagos Naija News:
EFCC Arrests Utomi, 26 Others In Lagos
EFCC arrests 27 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos Infotrust News:
EFCC arrests 27 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos
27 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Lagos Instablog 9ja:
27 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Lagos
EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos (Photos) Tori News:
EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos (Photos)


   More Picks
1 2023: Nobody can become president without Rivers votes - Governor Wike - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 8 hours ago
6 Sugar Plant: Aliko Dangote And BUA’s Abdulsamad Rabiu Reconciled By Gov. Ganduje In Abuja - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Burna Boy steps out rocking a Bottega Veneta bag (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Insecurity: I Hope Your Best Will Be Good Enough For Nigeria, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info