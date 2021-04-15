Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You have poor understanding of governance – PDP condemns APC’s stance on Twitter
News photo Daily Post  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) claims that the by-passing of Nigeria by Twitter to cite its African Headquarters in Ghana was “a non-issue”.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

