Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
Sahara Reporters  - The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Monday collapsed in Sokoto state.
Malami was in Sokoto for the inauguration of the reconstructed State High Court complex by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.




14 hours ago
