Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I'm Not Responsible For Bags Of Rice Being Distributed In The North, But... - Tinubu
Naija News  - National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared that he is not responsible for the bags of rice depicting his

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m not behind distribution of rice says, Tinubu The Guardian:
I’m not behind distribution of rice says, Tinubu
I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu Yaba Left Online:
I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu
Viral video: I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu Premium Times:
Viral video: I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu
Viral Video: I’m Not Behind Distribution Of Rice— Tinubu Independent:
Viral Video: I’m Not Behind Distribution Of Rice— Tinubu
I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu The News Guru:
I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu
Viral video: I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Viral video: I’m not behind distribution of rice — Tinubu Newsdiaryonline
Tinubu denies ‘Jagaba’ rice in some northern states PM News:
Tinubu denies ‘Jagaba’ rice in some northern states
I’m not behind distribution of rice says, Tinubu News Breakers:
I’m not behind distribution of rice says, Tinubu
Tinubu Denies Sharing ‘Jagaba’ Rice In Some Northern States Tori News:
Tinubu Denies Sharing ‘Jagaba’ Rice In Some Northern States


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 2023: I'm Not Responsible For Bags Of Rice Being Distributed In The North, But... - Tinubu - Naija News, 15 hours ago
8 Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info