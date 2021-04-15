Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Released Chibok girls excelling in Varsity, others set to write SSCE – Tallen Newsdiaryonline
News photo News Diary Online  - The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has said that the released Chibok School girls are excelling in schools as some are already in the University and others set to write the forthcoming …

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Released Chibok girls excelling in Varsity, others set to write SSCE – Tallen The Nation:
Released Chibok girls excelling in Varsity, others set to write SSCE – Tallen
Released Chibok girls excelling in Varsity, others set to write SSCE - Tallen Legit:
Released Chibok girls excelling in Varsity, others set to write SSCE - Tallen
Released Chibok Girls Excelling In Varsity, Others Set To Write SSCE– Tallen Independent:
Released Chibok Girls Excelling In Varsity, Others Set To Write SSCE– Tallen
Released Chibok girls excelling in university, others set to write SSCE – Tallen The Eagle Online:
Released Chibok girls excelling in university, others set to write SSCE – Tallen
Released Chibok girls excelling in university, others set to write WAEC – FG Pulse Nigeria:
Released Chibok girls excelling in university, others set to write WAEC – FG
Released Chibok girls excelling in varsity, others set to write SSCE – Tallen – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
Released Chibok girls excelling in varsity, others set to write SSCE – Tallen – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Watch: Laycon Releases Video For "Fall For Me" Featuring YBK - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
8 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
10 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info