Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kwara restates commitment to ease of doing business as Council meets key players
Republican Nigeria
- The Kwara State Government said its avowed commitment to create a business friendly environment for economic growth and development in the state remains sacrosanct.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Kwara govt reiterates commitment to ease of doing business
The Sun:
Kwara Govt restates commitment to ease of doing business
PM News:
Kwara restates commitment to ease of doing business
News Diary Online:
Kwara Govt restates commitment to ease of doing business Newsdiaryonline
The Street Journal:
Kwara govt reiterates commitment to ease of doing business
News Breakers:
Kwara govt reiterates commitment to ease of doing business
More Picks
1
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars -
Legit,
19 hours ago
2
Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
4
APC releases schedule of activities for Anambra Governorship election -
TVC News,
17 hours ago
5
Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
"This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
10 Dead, 400 Hospitalised After Drinking Juice In Kano -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
9
58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Rochas Okorocha Regains Freedom After 2 Days In EFCC Custody -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
3 hours ago
