Lagos government upgrades 56 roads, others on the Island
News photo The Guardian  - The Lagos State government said it would upgrade 56 roads and reconstruct drains, street lightings, Massey Children Hospital as part of the ongoing Action Area Plan to reconstructupgrade roads

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Reps to engage governors on autonomy for judiciary - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Senate passes bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
7 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
10 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
