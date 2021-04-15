Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Incoming New Music From Don Jazzy and Burna Boy (See Video)
Legit 9ja  - In a recent video, the African Giant and Grammy Award winner "Burna Boy" was seen in the studio alongside Mavin Records Boss "Don Jazzy" earlier today.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Another Banger!!! Burna Boy 🤝 Don Jazzy Yaba Left Online:
Another Banger!!! Burna Boy 🤝 Don Jazzy
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted together in the studio » Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted together in the studio »
Video of Burna Boy and Don Jazzy warming up to drop new music Bukas Blog:
Video of Burna Boy and Don Jazzy warming up to drop new music
Burna Boy Storms Don Jazzy’s Studio To Make A Banger [VIDEO] Naija on Point:
Burna Boy Storms Don Jazzy’s Studio To Make A Banger [VIDEO]
Burna Boy Storms Don Jazzy’s Studio To Make A Banger [VIDEO] » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Burna Boy Storms Don Jazzy’s Studio To Make A Banger [VIDEO] » Newzandar News
Don Jazzy announces Mavins mentorship program 1st for Credible News:
Don Jazzy announces Mavins mentorship program


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 APC releases schedule of activities for Anambra Governorship election - TVC News, 17 hours ago
5 Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 10 Dead, 400 Hospitalised After Drinking Juice In Kano - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Rochas Okorocha Regains Freedom After 2 Days In EFCC Custody - Biz Watch Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info