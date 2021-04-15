Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN Moves To Place Sugar, Wheat On FX Restriction List
Leadership  - BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has said the bank will soon commence the restriction of forex allocation for importation of sugar and wheat into the country.

