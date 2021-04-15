Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has registered another 80 cases of COVID-19 in eleven states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This brings the total number of recorded cases so far to 164,080.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

89 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria The Trent:
89 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria
Nigeria records 80 new Covid-19 infections, 164,080 total cases National Accord:
Nigeria records 80 new Covid-19 infections, 164,080 total cases
Lagos leads as NCDC reports 80 new cases of Covid-19 PM News:
Lagos leads as NCDC reports 80 new cases of Covid-19
Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria's Coronavirus cases have reached 164,000
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 80 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections...
“29 In Lagos, 19 In Rivers” – Nigeria Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,080 Kanyi Daily:
“29 In Lagos, 19 In Rivers” – Nigeria Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,080
Nigeria Records 80 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,080 NPO Reports:
Nigeria Records 80 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,080
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records 80 new cases of Coronavirus
“29 In Lagos, 19 In Rivers” – Nigeria Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,080 Online Nigeria:
“29 In Lagos, 19 In Rivers” – Nigeria Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,080


   More Picks
1 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Reps to engage governors on autonomy for judiciary - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Senate passes bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
7 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
10 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info