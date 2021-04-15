Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rochas Okorocha Regains Freedom After 2 Days In EFCC Custody
Biz Watch Nigeria  - Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), two days after he was invited for questioning.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

