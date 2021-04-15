Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records zero deaths in 4 days, and third vaccine dose may be needed
The Cable  - Albert Bourla, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pfizer, says people will likely need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines within 12 months.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records zero COVID-19 deaths in three consecutive days Premium Times:
Nigeria records zero COVID-19 deaths in three consecutive days
Pfizer CEO Says THIRD Covid Vaccine Is Needed The Trent:
Pfizer CEO Says THIRD Covid Vaccine Is Needed
3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Likely’ Needed Within 12 Months - Pfizer CEO The Herald:
3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Likely’ Needed Within 12 Months - Pfizer CEO
Third Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine May Be Needed - Pfizer Naija News:
Third Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine May Be Needed - Pfizer's CEO Says
Pfizer Defends High Cost Of Covid Vaccine Infotrust News:
Pfizer Defends High Cost Of Covid Vaccine


   More Picks
1 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Reps to engage governors on autonomy for judiciary - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Senate passes bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
7 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
10 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info