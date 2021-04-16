Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Over 124,817 Pregnant Women Living With HIV In Ondo (Read Full Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Ondo Government, yesterday, said no fewer than 124,817 pregnant women have tested positive for HIV between 2017 till date in the state.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

