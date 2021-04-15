Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian celebrities, fans react after actress, Halima Abubakar reveals her hands, feet and laps were burnt by an actress
Glamsquad Magazine  - Nigerian celebrities and fans of actress, Halima Abubakar, have taken to her Instagram page to console her after she revealed that her hands, laps and feet were burnt by an actress.

4 hours ago
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 2023: I'm Not Responsible For Bags Of Rice Being Distributed In The North, But... - Tinubu - Naija News, 15 hours ago
8 Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
