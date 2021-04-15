Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Militia kill 3 persons in Taraba community, injure several others
Daily Post  - No fewer than three persons have been killed in Taraba State by suspected militias from the neighboring Benue State. This, as observed by DAILY POST, is

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

