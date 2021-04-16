Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sugar Plant: Aliko Dangote And BUA’s Abdulsamad Rabiu Reconciled By Gov. Ganduje In Abuja
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has waded into the dispute between Dangote and BUA companies owned by two business moguls from the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ganduje, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant The Guardian:
Ganduje, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant
Ganduje, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant Vanguard News:
Ganduje, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant
Ganduje wades into dispute between Dangote, BUA The Cable:
Ganduje wades into dispute between Dangote, BUA
Sugar War: Ganduje, Kano leaders wade in; meet Dangote, Rabiu Premium Times:
Sugar War: Ganduje, Kano leaders wade in; meet Dangote, Rabiu
Ganduje wades into Dangote, BUA’s dispute over sales of sugar Ripples Nigeria:
Ganduje wades into Dangote, BUA’s dispute over sales of sugar
Ganduje, Dantata, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant Daily Nigerian:
Ganduje, Dantata, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant
Ganduje wades into dispute between Dangote, BUA Nigerian Eye:
Ganduje wades into dispute between Dangote, BUA
Ganduje Reconciles Dangote, BUA Chairman News Break:
Ganduje Reconciles Dangote, BUA Chairman
Ganduje wades into sugar war between Dangote, BUA The Street Journal:
Ganduje wades into sugar war between Dangote, BUA
Ganduje, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant News Breakers:
Ganduje, others reconcile Dangote, BUA over sugar plant
Sugar plant dispute: Ganduje reconciles Dangote, BUA Online Nigeria:
Sugar plant dispute: Ganduje reconciles Dangote, BUA
Ganduje Reconciles Dangote, BUA Aledeh:
Ganduje Reconciles Dangote, BUA


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 APC releases schedule of activities for Anambra Governorship election - TVC News, 17 hours ago
5 Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 10 Dead, 400 Hospitalised After Drinking Juice In Kano - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Rochas Okorocha Regains Freedom After 2 Days In EFCC Custody - Biz Watch Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info