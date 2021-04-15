How Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Reacted To Ahmed Musa’a Move To Kano Pillars Gist 36 - Ahmed Musa Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa’s sensational transfer to Kano Pillars has been applauded by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr. Rohr said he believes his captain can gain match fitness at the NPFL club.



