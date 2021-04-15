Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Reacted To Ahmed Musa’a Move To Kano Pillars
Gist 36  - Ahmed Musa Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa’s sensational transfer to Kano Pillars has been applauded by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr. Rohr said he believes his captain can gain match fitness at the NPFL club.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

