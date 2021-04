"I'm traumatized" - Lady writes as she discovers ‘puff-puff’ inside an egg roll in Lagos Yaba Left Online - A Lady recently had her fair share of the “Lagos Experience” when she bought her favorite snack, Eggroll. In a rather heartbreaking twist, she discovered that there was “puff puff” in place of the eggs, and she revealed this major scam caused her trauma ...



News Credibility Score: 99%