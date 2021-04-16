Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: FG Reaffirms Commitment To Vaccinate All Eligible Nigerians
News photo Independent  - The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Friday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to get every eligible Nigerian vaccinated against COVID-19. Mr Bawa Abba, National Supervisor for Adamawa COVID-19 Vaccination, NPHCDA, ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

