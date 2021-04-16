Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fashola clears air on RCCG’s petition
News photo The Guardian  - Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has clarified the issue of payment to Cartil Construction Nigeria Limited in respect of the rehabilitation of Ife-Ifewara road in Osun.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Redeemed Church apologises to Fashola over ‘baseless’ petition against works ministry Premium Times:
Redeemed Church apologises to Fashola over ‘baseless’ petition against works ministry
Breaking News RCCG apologises to Fashola over petition against works ministry The Street Journal:
Breaking News RCCG apologises to Fashola over petition against works ministry
Redeemed Church Apologises To Fashola Over ‘Baseless’ Petition Against Works Ministry Inside Business Nigeria:
Redeemed Church Apologises To Fashola Over ‘Baseless’ Petition Against Works Ministry
Fashola clears air on RCCG’s Petition News Breakers:
Fashola clears air on RCCG’s Petition
RCCG Pastor Apologises To Fashola Over Contract Petition Global Village Extra:
RCCG Pastor Apologises To Fashola Over Contract Petition
RCCG Seeks Fashola Aledeh:
RCCG Seeks Fashola's Forgiveness Over 'Baseless' Petition Against Ministry Of Works


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 It?s until a man is financially stable that he?s truly happy - Singer Praiz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Burna Boy steps out rocking a Bottega Veneta bag (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Insecurity: IGP unveils plan for implementation of community policing - The Cable, 19 hours ago
8 You have poor understanding of governance – PDP condemns APC’s stance on Twitter - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 5 hours ago
10 Watch: Laycon Releases Video For "Fall For Me" Featuring YBK - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info