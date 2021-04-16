Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pakistan blocks social media amid anti-France protests
News photo Premium Times  - Pakistan blocks social media amid anti-France protests

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pakistan blocks social media amid anti-France protests Vanguard News:
Pakistan blocks social media amid anti-France protests
Pakistan Shuts Down Social Media Sites Following Violent Protest Independent:
Pakistan Shuts Down Social Media Sites Following Violent Protest
Breaking News Pakistan blocks social media platforms amid anti-France protest The Street Journal:
Breaking News Pakistan blocks social media platforms amid anti-France protest
Pakistan blocks social media over anti-France protests Daily Nigerian:
Pakistan blocks social media over anti-France protests
Pakistan blocks social media amid anti-France protests News Breakers:
Pakistan blocks social media amid anti-France protests
Pakistan briefly blocks social media amid anti-France rally » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Pakistan briefly blocks social media amid anti-France rally » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 15 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 14 hours ago
4 Africa: Twitter - APC Replies PDP, Says Nigeria Remains Africa's Biggest Economy, Top Investment Destination - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
5 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
6 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 12 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 4 hours ago
9 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
10 "I'm traumatized" - Lady writes as she discovers ‘puff-puff’ inside an egg roll in Lagos - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info