Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video)
Luci Post  - Damini Ogulu widely known across the globe as Burna Boy stormed the studios of music producer, Don Jazzy at his Mavins Headquarters

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Another Banger!!! Burna Boy 🤝 Don Jazzy Yaba Left Online:
Another Banger!!! Burna Boy 🤝 Don Jazzy
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted together in the studio » Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted together in the studio »
Incoming New Music From Don Jazzy and Burna Boy (See Video) Legit 9ja:
Incoming New Music From Don Jazzy and Burna Boy (See Video)
Video of Burna Boy and Don Jazzy warming up to drop new music Bukas Blog:
Video of Burna Boy and Don Jazzy warming up to drop new music
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted in the studio making music together (Video) Gist Reel:
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted in the studio making music together (Video)
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted in the studio making music together (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Burna Boy and Don Jazzy spotted in the studio making music together (Video) » Newzandar News
Burna Boy Storms Don Jazzy’s Studio To Make A Banger [VIDEO] Naija on Point:
Burna Boy Storms Don Jazzy’s Studio To Make A Banger [VIDEO]
Don Jazzy announces Mavins mentorship program 1st for Credible News:
Don Jazzy announces Mavins mentorship program


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 2023: I'm Not Responsible For Bags Of Rice Being Distributed In The North, But... - Tinubu - Naija News, 15 hours ago
8 Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info