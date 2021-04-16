Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DJ Cuppy reacts after a follower said she has 'all the money in the world' but doesn't know how to dress
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - DJ Cuppy has responded after a Twitter user shamed her fashion style.

 

The Twitter user posted: "Dj Cuppy is a prime example of having all the money in the world and not knowing h

6 hours ago
