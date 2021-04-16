Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents
Legit  - Gunmen who kidnapped Kaduna students have made a U-turn on their earlier decision not to collect ransom, and have started contacting parents of the captives.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abductors of Kaduna students demand N500 million ransom Daily Post:
Abductors of Kaduna students demand N500 million ransom
Channels Television:
Afaka Abduction: Kidnappers Demand N500m, Parents Appeal To FG
News Wire NGR:
'Bandits are threatening to marry our girls' Parents of abducted Kaduna students cry out
Abductors of Kaduna students demand N500 million ransom Naija Surf:
Abductors of Kaduna students demand N500 million ransom
Kidnappers Of Kaduna Students Demand N500m Ransom Naija News:
Kidnappers Of Kaduna Students Demand N500m Ransom
The Point:
Kidnappers contact parents of Afaka students, demand N500m ransom


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 14 hours ago
3 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 11 hours ago
6 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 7 hours ago
9 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
10 PENGASSAN Suspends Strike Over Chevron’s Agbami Oilfield Dispute - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info