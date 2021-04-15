Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair
Legit  - A physically challenged young man who went viral for dancing alongside his wife during their baby's dedication has been gifted a wheelchair by a Good Samaritan.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Physically challenged man receives wheelchair from good Samaritan The Nation:
Physically challenged man receives wheelchair from good Samaritan
Good Samaritan gifts Physically-challenged man that danced joyfully on his child’s dedication a wheelchair Yaba Left Online:
Good Samaritan gifts Physically-challenged man that danced joyfully on his child’s dedication a wheelchair
Good Samaritan gifts disabled man that danced joyfully on his child Gist Reel:
Good Samaritan gifts disabled man that danced joyfully on his child's dedication a wheelchair
Physically challenged man who danced joyfully during his child dedication receives wheelchair from good Samaritan (video) Effiezy:
Physically challenged man who danced joyfully during his child dedication receives wheelchair from good Samaritan (video)
Good Samaritan gifts Physically-challenged man that danced joyfully on his child’s dedication a wheelchair Naija Parrot:
Good Samaritan gifts Physically-challenged man that danced joyfully on his child’s dedication a wheelchair
Physically challenged man who danced joyfully during his child dedication receives wheelchair from good Samaritan » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Physically challenged man who danced joyfully during his child dedication receives wheelchair from good Samaritan » Newzandar News
Disabled man, who danced to the altar to dedicate baby receives wheelchair from good Samaritan » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Disabled man, who danced to the altar to dedicate baby receives wheelchair from good Samaritan » NEWS
Salone:
WOW !!!; Physically Disbled Man Receives Wheelchair From Good Samaritan In Delta
Physically Disbled Man Receives Wheelchair From Good Samaritan In Delta Tori News:
Physically Disbled Man Receives Wheelchair From Good Samaritan In Delta


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 It?s until a man is financially stable that he?s truly happy - Singer Praiz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 Insecurity: IGP unveils plan for implementation of community policing - The Cable, 17 hours ago
7 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 Watch: Laycon Releases Video For "Fall For Me" Featuring YBK - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
10 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info