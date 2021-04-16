Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mourinho makes players feel 'they don't exist anymore,' says Pogba
The Punch  - Mourinho makes players feel 'they don't exist anymore,' says Pogba

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mourinho makes players feel like they don’t exist, says Pogba The Nation:
Mourinho makes players feel like they don’t exist, says Pogba
Pogba: Mourinho makes players feel like they don The Cable:
Pogba: Mourinho makes players feel like they don't exist
Pogba accuses former boss Mourinho of The Guardian:
Pogba accuses former boss Mourinho of 'going against players'
Pogba Accuses Mourinho Of ‘Going Against Players’ Independent:
Pogba Accuses Mourinho Of ‘Going Against Players’
Mourinho makes players feel ‘they don’t exist anymore,’ says Pogba Nigerian Eye:
Mourinho makes players feel ‘they don’t exist anymore,’ says Pogba
Pogba accuses former boss Mourinho of The Street Journal:
Pogba accuses former boss Mourinho of 'going against players'
Pogba accuses former boss Mourinho of ‘going against players’ News Breakers:
Pogba accuses former boss Mourinho of ‘going against players’


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 14 hours ago
3 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 11 hours ago
6 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 7 hours ago
9 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
10 PENGASSAN Suspends Strike Over Chevron’s Agbami Oilfield Dispute - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info