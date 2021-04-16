Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My baby has vanished, I am dead: Three-month-old boy stolen from mother’s bedroom in Imo
Vanguard News  - There was tension, panic at the Egbeada Housing Estate, Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday after an unknown person stole a three-month-old baby, Precious Silas, f…

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three-month-old boy stolen from mother’s bedroom in Imo The Punch:
Three-month-old boy stolen from mother’s bedroom in Imo
Four-month old stolen from mum The Nation:
Four-month old stolen from mum's bedroom in Imo
Unidentified person stole a three-month-old baby in Imo Top Naija:
Unidentified person stole a three-month-old baby in Imo
Three-month-old boy stolen from mother’s bedroom in Imo » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Three-month-old boy stolen from mother’s bedroom in Imo » NEWS
Unknown Man Steals 3 Month Old Child From Mother’s Bedroom In Imo Naija News:
Unknown Man Steals 3 Month Old Child From Mother’s Bedroom In Imo
Confusion As Three-Month-Old Boy Gets Stolen From His Mother Tori News:
Confusion As Three-Month-Old Boy Gets Stolen From His Mother's Bedroom In Imo


   More Picks
1 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
3 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 11 hours ago
4 Sugar Plant: Aliko Dangote And BUA’s Abdulsamad Rabiu Reconciled By Gov. Ganduje In Abuja - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
5 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Burna Boy steps out rocking a Bottega Veneta bag (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I Hope Your Best Will Be Good Enough For Nigeria, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 9 hours ago
9 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
10 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info