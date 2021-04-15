Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Security Operatives Foiled A Jailbreak At Edo Custodial Centre – NCoS
Channels Television  - Security operatives have thwarted an attempted jailbreak by inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ubiaja in Edo State. Aminu Suleman, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Edo State Command, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

