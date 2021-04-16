Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ramadan: I’m not behind distribution of rice in north, says Tinubu
The Punch
- Ramadan: I’m not behind distribution of rice in north, says Tinubu
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
I’m Not Behind Distribution Of Rice Says, Tinubu
Nigerian Eye:
I’m not behind distribution of rice in north —Tinubu
The News Guru:
Viral video: Tinubu denies distributing rice ahead of 2023 election
Mojidelano:
I’m Not Behind Rice Distribution In The North But I Commend The Groups – Tinubu
The New Diplomat:
Viral video: I’m Not Behind Distribution of Rice — Tinubu
Within Nigeria:
Tinubu speaks on the distribution of bags of rice in the north
Instablog 9ja:
Ramadan: I’m not behind distribution of rice in north -- Tinubu
More Picks
1
10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
2
It?s until a man is financially stable that he?s truly happy - Singer Praiz -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars -
Legit,
23 hours ago
5
Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
6
Insecurity: IGP unveils plan for implementation of community policing -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
7
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
8
Watch: Laycon Releases Video For "Fall For Me" Featuring YBK -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
9
Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA -
News Breakers,
12 hours ago
10
We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...