Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ramadan: I’m not behind distribution of rice in north, says Tinubu
News photo The Punch  - Ramadan: I’m not behind distribution of rice in north, says Tinubu

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m Not Behind Distribution Of Rice Says, Tinubu Independent:
I’m Not Behind Distribution Of Rice Says, Tinubu
I’m not behind distribution of rice in north —Tinubu Nigerian Eye:
I’m not behind distribution of rice in north —Tinubu
Viral video: Tinubu denies distributing rice ahead of 2023 election The News Guru:
Viral video: Tinubu denies distributing rice ahead of 2023 election
I’m Not Behind Rice Distribution In The North But I Commend The Groups – Tinubu Mojidelano:
I’m Not Behind Rice Distribution In The North But I Commend The Groups – Tinubu
Viral video: I’m Not Behind Distribution of Rice — Tinubu The New Diplomat:
Viral video: I’m Not Behind Distribution of Rice — Tinubu
Tinubu speaks on the distribution of bags of rice in the north Within Nigeria:
Tinubu speaks on the distribution of bags of rice in the north
Ramadan: I’m not behind distribution of rice in north -- Tinubu Instablog 9ja:
Ramadan: I’m not behind distribution of rice in north -- Tinubu


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 It?s until a man is financially stable that he?s truly happy - Singer Praiz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 Insecurity: IGP unveils plan for implementation of community policing - The Cable, 17 hours ago
7 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 Watch: Laycon Releases Video For "Fall For Me" Featuring YBK - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
10 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info