Akeredolu Vs Jegede: Tribunal fixes Wednesday for Judgment TVC News - The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure, has fixed Wednesday, 21st April, 2021 to deliver judgement on the petition seeking to upturn the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the October 10, 2020 poll.



