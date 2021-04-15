Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adeyemi College Of Education Bans Use Of Cars, Power Bikes By Students On Campus
Sahara Reporters  - In a circular dated Thursday, April 15, the school's management stated that this was necessary in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff from students who drive with ‘reckless abandon’.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Adeyemi College of Education bans students from driving cars, riding power bikes on campus Nigerian Tribune:
Adeyemi College of Education bans students from driving cars, riding power bikes on campus
Ondo College of Education bans students from driving cars, power bikes on campus Daily Post:
Ondo College of Education bans students from driving cars, power bikes on campus
The Cable:
Ondo college bans students from driving on campus
Ondo College bans students from driving, riding on campus PM News:
Ondo College bans students from driving, riding on campus
Adeyemi College of Education bans students from driving cars, power bikes on campus Republican Nigeria:
Adeyemi College of Education bans students from driving cars, power bikes on campus
Ondo College of Education bans students from driving cars, power bikes on campus » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Ondo College of Education bans students from driving cars, power bikes on campus » NEWS


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 6 hours ago
4 Why NDLEA is going after illicit drugs’ production labs, farms – Marwa - The Nation, 2 hours ago
5 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Burna Boy steps out rocking a Bottega Veneta bag (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Insecurity: IGP unveils plan for implementation of community policing - The Cable, 20 hours ago
9 You have poor understanding of governance – PDP condemns APC’s stance on Twitter - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info