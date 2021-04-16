Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari expresses sorrow over Niger fire incident in which 20 children died
News photo The Eagle Online  - In a message to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s  northern neighbour, Buhari described the fire incident leading to the death of the mostly three to five year olds as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific.”

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Mourns Children Killed In Niger School Fire Channels Television:
Buhari Mourns Children Killed In Niger School Fire
Buhari mourns fire victims in Niger Republic; says incident “extremely horrific” AIT:
Buhari mourns fire victims in Niger Republic; says incident “extremely horrific”
Buhari sorrowful over Niger school fire PM News:
Buhari sorrowful over Niger school fire
Niamey fire incident extremely horrific – Buhari Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Niamey fire incident extremely horrific – Buhari Newsdiaryonline
Buhari Commiserates With Niger Over Niamey’s Fire Incident Gist Lovers:
Buhari Commiserates With Niger Over Niamey’s Fire Incident
Niamey Fire: Buhari Commiserates With People Of Niger Republic Abuja(GVE)- President @MBuhari has commiserated with the government and people of Niger Republic over the loss of lives after fire enveloped a primary school in Niamey, killing more than ... Global Village Extra:
Niamey Fire: Buhari Commiserates With People Of Niger Republic Abuja(GVE)- President @MBuhari has commiserated with the government and people of Niger Republic over the loss of lives after fire enveloped a primary school in Niamey, killing more than ...
Buhari mourns children killed in Niger school fire Core TV News:
Buhari mourns children killed in Niger school fire


   More Picks
1 2023: Nobody can become president without Rivers votes - Governor Wike - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 8 hours ago
6 Sugar Plant: Aliko Dangote And BUA’s Abdulsamad Rabiu Reconciled By Gov. Ganduje In Abuja - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Burna Boy steps out rocking a Bottega Veneta bag (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Insecurity: I Hope Your Best Will Be Good Enough For Nigeria, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info