Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele
Premium Times
- The bank says money printing is essentially about lending to the states.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
It’s our job to print money, says CBN
Ripples Nigeria:
‘Printing of currency is part of CBN’s lending to govt,’ Emefiele wades into minister, gov Obaseki’s dispute
The Nigeria Lawyer:
It’s Our Job To Print Money, Says CBN
Pulse Nigeria:
CBN Governor Emefiele blasts Gov Obaseki over remarks that Nigeria has been printing money
The News Guru:
VIDEO: 'Printing money is lending money', Emefiele confirms Obaseki's N60bn claim
Sundiata Post:
It’s our job to print money, says CBN
News Wire NGR:
Video: 'Printing of money is about lending money, that is our job' - @cenbank Governor, Godwin Emefiele said while speaking on the allegations of printing N60 billion.
PM News:
N60bn controversy: CBN’s duty is to print money and lend to govt – Emefiele
Newzandar News:
To Print Is About Lending Money – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Governor Obaseki’s Statement That FG printed N50-60 Billion For States To Share (VIDEO)
Global Village Extra:
Our Job Is To Print, Lend Money – Emefiele
See Naija:
N60bn controversy: CBN’s duty is to print money and lend to govt – Emefiele
City Voice:
The CBN printed money to support government economic policy – Emefiele
Naija on Point:
To Print Is About Lending Money – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Governor Obaseki’s Statement That FG printed N50-60 Billion For States To Share (VIDEO)
