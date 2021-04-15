Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele
Premium Times  - The bank says money printing is essentially about lending to the states.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It’s our job to print money, says CBN The Nation:
It’s our job to print money, says CBN
‘Printing of currency is part of CBN’s lending to govt,’ Emefiele wades into minister, gov Obaseki’s dispute Ripples Nigeria:
‘Printing of currency is part of CBN’s lending to govt,’ Emefiele wades into minister, gov Obaseki’s dispute
It’s Our Job To Print Money, Says CBN The Nigeria Lawyer:
It’s Our Job To Print Money, Says CBN
CBN Governor Emefiele blasts Gov Obaseki over remarks that Nigeria has been printing money Pulse Nigeria:
CBN Governor Emefiele blasts Gov Obaseki over remarks that Nigeria has been printing money
VIDEO: The News Guru:
VIDEO: 'Printing money is lending money', Emefiele confirms Obaseki's N60bn claim
It’s our job to print money, says CBN Sundiata Post:
It’s our job to print money, says CBN
Video: News Wire NGR:
Video: 'Printing of money is about lending money, that is our job' - @cenbank Governor, Godwin Emefiele said while speaking on the allegations of printing N60 billion.
N60bn controversy: CBN’s duty is to print money and lend to govt – Emefiele PM News:
N60bn controversy: CBN’s duty is to print money and lend to govt – Emefiele
To Print Is About Lending Money – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Governor Obaseki’s Statement That FG printed N50-60 Billion For States To Share (VIDEO) Newzandar News:
To Print Is About Lending Money – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Governor Obaseki’s Statement That FG printed N50-60 Billion For States To Share (VIDEO)
Our Job Is To Print, Lend Money – Emefiele Global Village Extra:
Our Job Is To Print, Lend Money – Emefiele
N60bn controversy: CBN’s duty is to print money and lend to govt – Emefiele See Naija:
N60bn controversy: CBN’s duty is to print money and lend to govt – Emefiele
The CBN printed money to support government economic policy – Emefiele City Voice:
The CBN printed money to support government economic policy – Emefiele
To Print Is About Lending Money – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Governor Obaseki’s Statement That FG printed N50-60 Billion For States To Share (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
To Print Is About Lending Money – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Governor Obaseki’s Statement That FG printed N50-60 Billion For States To Share (VIDEO)


   More Picks
1 2023: Nobody can become president without Rivers votes - Governor Wike - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 8 hours ago
6 Sugar Plant: Aliko Dangote And BUA’s Abdulsamad Rabiu Reconciled By Gov. Ganduje In Abuja - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Burna Boy steps out rocking a Bottega Veneta bag (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Insecurity: I Hope Your Best Will Be Good Enough For Nigeria, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info