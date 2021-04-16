Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Parents of abducted Kaduna students ignore El-Rufai, talking with bandits on release of children
Daily Post  - Parents of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, have resolved to employ all possible ways towards the

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abducted Students: El-Rufai Working Hard, Will Not Succumb To Blackmail – Govt Information Nigeria:
Abducted Students: El-Rufai Working Hard, Will Not Succumb To Blackmail – Govt
Parents of abducted Kaduna students ignore El-Rufai, talking with bandits on release of children Nigerian Eye:
Parents of abducted Kaduna students ignore El-Rufai, talking with bandits on release of children
Parents of abducted Kaduna students ignore El-Rufai, talking with bandits on release of children See Naija:
Parents of abducted Kaduna students ignore El-Rufai, talking with bandits on release of children
Kaduna: Parents of Abducted Students Ignore El-Rufai on Release of Children » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Kaduna: Parents of Abducted Students Ignore El-Rufai on Release of Children » Newzandar News
Kaduna: El-Rufai Denies Threatening To Arrest Abducted Students Parents Naija News:
Kaduna: El-Rufai Denies Threatening To Arrest Abducted Students Parents
"I Will Not Succumb To Blackmail" - Gov El-Rufai Tells Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Students Kanyi Daily:
"I Will Not Succumb To Blackmail" - Gov El-Rufai Tells Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Students
Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Students Ignore El-Rufai, Negotiates With Bandits To Secure Children Tori News:
Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Students Ignore El-Rufai, Negotiates With Bandits To Secure Children's Release


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
2 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Turkey bans payment with cryptocurrencies - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 21 hours ago
6 PENGASSAN Suspends Strike Over Chevron’s Agbami Oilfield Dispute - Leadership, 22 hours ago
7 Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info