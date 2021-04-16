Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila
News photo The Guardian  - Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives, says the film industry contribute 2.3 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with over 2,500 movies produced annually.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gbaja: Nollywood contributes 2.3% to the nation’s GDP The Cable:
Gbaja: Nollywood contributes 2.3% to the nation’s GDP
Nollywood contributes 2.3 % to Nigeria’s GDP- Gbajabiamila Premium Times:
Nollywood contributes 2.3 % to Nigeria’s GDP- Gbajabiamila
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila The Street Journal:
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP - Gbajabiamila Pulse Nigeria:
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP - Gbajabiamila
Nollywood contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP- Gbajabiamila The News Guru:
Nollywood contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP- Gbajabiamila
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila News Breakers:
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila
Nollywood contributes 2.3% to the nation Within Nigeria:
Nollywood contributes 2.3% to the nation's GDP, says Gbajabiamila » NEWS
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP – Gbajabiamila National Daily:
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP – Gbajabiamila


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 15 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 14 hours ago
4 Africa: Twitter - APC Replies PDP, Says Nigeria Remains Africa's Biggest Economy, Top Investment Destination - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
5 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
6 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 12 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 4 hours ago
9 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
10 "I'm traumatized" - Lady writes as she discovers ‘puff-puff’ inside an egg roll in Lagos - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info