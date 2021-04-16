Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghanaian Actress Akuapem Poloo Sentenced To 90 Days In Prison
The Guardian  - Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo, has been sentenced to three months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court, over the publication of “obscene material and domestic violence”.

