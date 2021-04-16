Post News
News at a Glance
Elderly man cries out after his 2 years savings was fraudulently taken from his account by scammers (Video)
Gist Reel
- Twitter user shares a video of an elderly man who was fraudulently stripped off his 2 years savings by scammers from his bank account.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
2
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
3
Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine -
Business Day,
23 hours ago
4
‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin -
Top Naija,
3 hours ago
5
"I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
7
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
8
WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
9
FA Cup semi-final: I know Tuchel very well - Guardiola, ahead of Wembley clash -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
