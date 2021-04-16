Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Judiciary workers shun governors' appeal, fix nationwide protest for April 19
The Cable  - The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) says it will continue the nationwide strike until the federal government and ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JUSUN: Sets April 19 for nationwide peaceful protest Daily Times:
JUSUN: Sets April 19 for nationwide peaceful protest
Striking judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest Premium Times:
Striking judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest
Judiciary workers sets April 19 for nationwide protest Daily Nigerian:
Judiciary workers sets April 19 for nationwide protest
Judiciary workers shun governors’ appeal, fix nationwide protest for April 19 Within Nigeria:
Judiciary workers shun governors’ appeal, fix nationwide protest for April 19
Judiciary Workers Fix April 19 for Nationwide Protest Affairs TV:
Judiciary Workers Fix April 19 for Nationwide Protest
JUSUN Sets April 19 For Nationwide Peaceful Protest City Mirror News:
JUSUN Sets April 19 For Nationwide Peaceful Protest


   More Picks
1 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
3 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 11 hours ago
4 Sugar Plant: Aliko Dangote And BUA’s Abdulsamad Rabiu Reconciled By Gov. Ganduje In Abuja - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
5 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Burna Boy steps out rocking a Bottega Veneta bag (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I Hope Your Best Will Be Good Enough For Nigeria, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 9 hours ago
9 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
10 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info