Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari snoring while Nigeria sinks under him – Dino Melaye
News photo Daily Post  - Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, on Friday lamented that Nigeria was currently sinking under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. Melaye made the remark in reaction to the decision of Twitter to site its regional office in Ghana. In a ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

.@MBuhari Snoring While Nigeria Is Sinking —Dino Melaye Sahara Reporters:
.@MBuhari Snoring While Nigeria Is Sinking —Dino Melaye
Buhari snoring while Nigeria sinks under him – Dino Melaye Vanguard News:
Buhari snoring while Nigeria sinks under him – Dino Melaye
Buhari snoring while Nigeria sinks under him – Dino Melaye Nigerian Eye:
Buhari snoring while Nigeria sinks under him – Dino Melaye
Buhari Snoring While Nigeria Sinks Under Him – Dino Melaye Naija News:
Buhari Snoring While Nigeria Sinks Under Him – Dino Melaye
Nigeria Tunes:
Buhari Snoring While Nigeria Is Sinking —Dino Melaye


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 17 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 15 hours ago
4 Africa: Twitter - APC Replies PDP, Says Nigeria Remains Africa's Biggest Economy, Top Investment Destination - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
5 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 10 hours ago
6 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 14 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
10 "I'm traumatized" - Lady writes as she discovers ‘puff-puff’ inside an egg roll in Lagos - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info