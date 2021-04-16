Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FA Cup semi-final: I know Tuchel very well - Guardiola, ahead of Wembley clash
News photo Daily Post  - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Thomas Tuchel’s fine start to his reign at Chelsea is not surprising to him, adding that he knows the German

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 23 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 20 hours ago
6 Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 12 hours ago
10 Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
