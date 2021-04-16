Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akpabio blames setback in NDDC on corruption, others
News photo Vanguard News  - MINISTER of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has blamed past failures of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC

13 hours ago
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 20 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 17 hours ago
6 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 9 hours ago
8 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
9 Lady narrates how she was treated by her parents after she was labeled a witch by a Pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 "I'm traumatized" - Lady writes as she discovers ‘puff-puff’ inside an egg roll in Lagos - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
