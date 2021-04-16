Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AKA's Fiancée: Nellie Tembe's Father Says Daughter Did Not Commit Suicide
News photo The Guardian  - Moses Tembe, the father of AKA's fiancée has negated the reports that his daughter, Anele “Nelli” Tembe, committed suicide. Moses made this known at Anele’s funeral which took place at the Durban International Conference Centre on Friday. The service ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AKA The Cable:
AKA's fiancée buried as her father denies suicide claims
AKA The Street Journal:
AKA's Fiancée: Nellie Tembe's Father Says Daughter Did Not Commit Suicide
AKA’s Fiancée: Nellie Tembe’s Father Says Daughter Did Not Commit Suicide News Breakers:
AKA’s Fiancée: Nellie Tembe’s Father Says Daughter Did Not Commit Suicide
Ladun Liadi Blog:
AKA’s fiancée: Nellie Tembe’s father says daughter did not commit suicide
Glamsquad Magazine:
Moses Tembe pays touching tribute to daughter, says she did not commit suicide


   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 6 hours ago
2 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
3 "I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 PDP tackles Buhari: We can't continue with bad governance under your watch - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
8 Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info