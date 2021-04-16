Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo Police rescues 3 women after four days in gunmen's captivity
News photo Vanguard News  - The Oyo State Police Command on Friday confirmed the release of the abducted victims at Onipe, a suburb along the Ijebu-ode/Idi-Ayunre axis...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo Police rescue three abducted women The Nation:
Oyo Police rescue three abducted women
Police rescues three abducted woman in Oyo Ripples Nigeria:
Police rescues three abducted woman in Oyo
Police rescue female soldier, 2 other women kidnapped in Oyo Daily Nigerian:
Police rescue female soldier, 2 other women kidnapped in Oyo
Oyo Police rescue 3 women after four days in gunmen’s captivity The Street Journal:
Oyo Police rescue 3 women after four days in gunmen’s captivity
Oyo Police rescue 3 women after four days in gunmen’s captivity News Breakers:
Oyo Police rescue 3 women after four days in gunmen’s captivity


   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 6 hours ago
2 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
3 "I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 PDP tackles Buhari: We can't continue with bad governance under your watch - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
8 Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info