Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos
News photo The Guardian  - The Police Operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu in Lagos State have arrested, one Rasheed Isiaka, alleged to be terrorising residents of Ikorodu.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrests suspected cultist, recovers charms in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests suspected cultist, recovers charms in Lagos
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos The Street Journal:
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos
Police recover charms from suspected cultist arrested in Lagos Pulse Nigeria:
Police recover charms from suspected cultist arrested in Lagos
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos Prompt News:
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos Newsdiaryonline
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos The News:
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos News Breakers:
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 15 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 14 hours ago
4 Africa: Twitter - APC Replies PDP, Says Nigeria Remains Africa's Biggest Economy, Top Investment Destination - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
5 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
6 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 12 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 4 hours ago
9 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
10 "I'm traumatized" - Lady writes as she discovers ‘puff-puff’ inside an egg roll in Lagos - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info